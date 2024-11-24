No. 4 GVSU Advances In DII Football Playoffs With 24-7 Win Over Indianapolis

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Survive and advance is what postseason football is all about and the #4 Grand Valley State Lakers did just that Saturday afternoon with a 24-7 victory over #14 Indianapolis at Lubbers Stadium.

The Lakers will now host defending National Champion and #5 Harding Saturday, Nov. 30 at Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The 25th meeting between GVSU and Indianapolis was a defensive battle as the two teams combine for 19 punts and 13 drives that were three-and-out. The Laker punt team set up the first touchdown as junior punter Trace Hrgich dropped a punt inside the Greyhound 10 yard line. The Laker defense forced a three-and-out and junior quarterback Ike Udengwu hit sophomore wide receiver Kellen Reed with a 37-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive. RS freshman Mathew Bacik converted the PAT for a 7-0. The Lakers and Greyhounds exchanged turnovers and eight punts the remainder of the opening half.

Indianapolis gained momentum with a 5-play, 79-yard drive early in the third quarter as QB Gavn Sukup raced 36 yards for a touchdown. However, after trading punts the Laker offense exploded again with a 1-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Udengwu hit junior wide receiver Jordan Johnson with a 68-yard scoring pass and Bacik added the PAT for a 14-7 lead. Hrgich once again pinned Indianapolis inside its 20-yard line and Laker defense forced a three-and-out. Following a 37-yard Greyhound punt to the GVSU 48 yard line, the Laker offense used four runs and three passes to drive 52 yards in seven plays for a TD. Udengwu hit senior TE Gavin Cossou with a 22-yard completion and sophomore running back Syone Usma-Harper finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Lakers a two-score lead.

The GVSU defense got a fourth-down stop and then used a 30-yard run by linebacker Jimmy Downs on a fake punt to pick up a first down that led to three more points. Bacik ended the drive with a 25-yard field goal to give the Lakers a 24-7 lead.

Downs led the defense with 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (-7) and a half quarterback sack, while fellow junior linebacker Anthony Cardamon chipped in 12 tackles, 1.5 TFL (-5), a QB sack (-4) and a forced fumble. Senior defensive tackle Jack Gilchrist recorded five tackles, two TFL (-12) and a QB sack (-9), while defensive end Niles King tallied four tackles, 2.5 QB sacks (-15), 2.5 TFL (-15) and two QB hurries. GVSU recorded 9.0 tackles for loss (-43) and six quarterback sacks (-36) in the game. Indianapolis completed just 9-of-28 passes for 91 yards.

Udengwu completed 14-of-22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Cody Tierney hauled in four catches for 39 yards, Jordan Johnson two for 71 yards and a TD, followed by Reed's two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Senior WR Kyle Nott caught two passes for 20 yards and Cossou picked up 22 yards on his reception. Woods caught two big passes for 17 yards. Senior WR Darrell Johnson returned four punts 14 yards and a kickoff 37 yards.

Hrgich punted nine times for a 40.7 ypp average, dropped three inside the 20 with a long of 51 yards.

