No. 2 GVSU Claims 24-7 Victory Over Davenport To Open GLIAC Action

CALEDONIA, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 24-7 GLIAC road win at Davenport University Saturday afternoon. GVSU improves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in GLIAC action, while Davenport is now 3-2 and 0-1. GVSU will host Northern Michigan next Saturday at Lubbers Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Lakers started fast offensively after the GVSU defense was able to get a fourth down stop on Davenport's opening possession. Sophomore running back Khalil Eichelberger rambled 52 yards on a third and short and Mathew Bacik concluded the 7-play, 63-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal.

Davenport drove inside GVSU territory, but junior CB Terez Reid picked off a pass in the endzone. The GVSU offense went back to work with a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive that took 4:00 off the clock. Kenneth Jones concluded the drive with a 27-yard TD run and Bacik added the PAT. Eichelberger hauled in a 5-yard pass from Moore to up the GVSU lead to 17-0 with 10:37 left in the second quarter. The drive was 65 yards in six play and consumed 2:09 off the clock.

Davenport was able to get on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter, but the Laker offense answered with an 11-play, 89-yard scoring drive that concluded with a Moore to Eichelberger 3-yard scoring pass to give GVSU a 24-7 halftime lead.

The GVSU defense dominated in the second half, yielding just 89 total yards (57 rush/32 pass) and four first downs. Senior LB Jake Archbold led the defense with eight tackles, while CB Devin Pringle and FS Ian Kennelly each contributed seven stops. CB Terez Reid and SS Kobe Hayward each picked off a pass and senior DT Jack Gilchrist tallied four tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss (-11).

Freshman punter Evan Sunderman averaged 53.5 yards on two punts, including a career-long 65 yarder.

The Laker offense rolled up 513 yards of total offense, 273 on the ground and 240 through the air. In addition, GVSU was 10-18 on third down and possessed the ball for 37:16.

Eichelberger pounded out 104 rushing yards on 13 carries, while also hauling in five passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Jones added 87 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught three passes for 30 yards. Moore completed 19-of-28 passes for 240 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for 31 yards.

Nott hauled in three receptions for 49 yards and added 10 rushing yards, while Kenyon Owens caught two passes for 30 yards. Senior TE Drew Peterson caught two passes for 11 yards, while fellow senior TE Gavin Cossou hauled in one catch for 25 yards. Junior WR Jordan Johnson caught one pass for 45 yards and Darrell Johnson added one catch for four yards.

