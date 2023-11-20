No. 18 Michigan State rolls in win over Alcorn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tre Holloman scored 17 points and Jaden Akins added 13 to help No. 18 Michigan State roll to a 81-49 win over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Coen Carr had 11 points for the Spartans (3-2), who played without leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 ppg), who did not dress due to illness but sat on the MSU bench in street clothes. Holloman started in place of Weaver, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the first half.

Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State with 12 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 11.

The Braves (1-4), who narrowly lost to Alabama-Birmingham 80-77 on Friday, were never in this one, trailing by as many as 30 points in the first half. After Jeremiah Gambrell gave Alcorn State 5-3 lead with 17:09 left in the first half, Michigan State went on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good. MSU led 44-16 at halftime.

The Braves were ice-cold from the floor in the first half, hitting only five of 34 shots and shooting just 26.2% for the game while losing their third game in a row.

Michigan State, on the other hand, shot 52% from the field.

BIG PICTURE:

The Spartans could fall out of the Top 25 despite the victory, its second in three days at home. MSU is 99-4 in November home games under Izzo, who is in his 29th season.

UP NEXT:

Alcorn State: At Texas Christian, Tuesday, the fourth in a series of 14 consecutive road games. Alcorn State won’t play a home game until Jan. 22.

Michigan State: The Spartans face another test when they face No. 12 Arizona Thursday in the Acrisure Classic at Palm Springs, Calif.

