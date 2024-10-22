No. 1 Lakers, No. 4 Dawgs prep for Anchor-Bone Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2024 Anchor-Bone Classic is sure to be a statement game in division two as both Grand Valley and Ferris State are ranked inside the top five programs. Saturday's game will mark the ninth-straight regular season matchup in which both teams have been ranked among the top 15 nationally.

Grand Valley comes in as the reigning back to back GLIAC champs and made it all the way to the D2 national semi final last December. This season the Lakers are led by quarterback Avery Moore who has thrown five touchdowns, and ran for four more.

Defensive back Ian Kennelly has come up with interceptions in crucial moments of several games this season. He said that his team needs to be ready for every situation come Saturday.

"It's going to be a game where there are plays that will be made on both sides. So staying composed and staying level-headed and just focusing on that play is important," said Kennelly.

Ferris State is ranked No. 4 coming into week eight. The Dawgs are averaging 45 points per game, and are undefeated in conference play. Junior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is a Forest Hills Northern alumni and will make his first start in this rivalry game.

2024 Anchor-Bone Classic preview

"I'm excited to see how Lubbers is as a starter. This will be my first start against Grand Valley and I'm going to have a lot of family and friends coming, they're going to have a huge tailgate but I'm super excited for the opportunity," said Chambliss.

Kickoff is set for 3pm on Saturday, Oct. 26th in Allendale. Tickets are sold out but if you can't make it, Fox 17 will air highlights and post game reaction on Saturday night.

