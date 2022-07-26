Griffins to continue as last stop before Hockeytown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins and Detroit Red Wings are extending their 20-year-long affiliation.

The deal—announced Monday— means the Griffs will develop talent for the Wings for another 5 years.

It's the 6th longest-standing affiliation between current AHL and NHL franchises— making Grand Rapids a hub for current and future hockey stars.

“Grand Rapids continues to be a model franchise both on and off the ice and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” said Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman. “The winning culture established by the Griffins is extremely beneficial for the development of our young players and the fans in Grand Rapids do a tremendous job creating an exciting atmosphere to support the growth of our players.”

Over 100 players have headed to Hockeytown through Grand Rapids since 2002; nine of which ended up with their names on the Stanley Cup in 2008.

The relationship has brought about a dozen playoff runs for both teams, and 4 division titles to Grand Rapids.