The Lions prepare for a dreadful reunion against Matthew Stafford's Rams

(WXMI) — There's no telling how painful Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams may be for the Detroit Lions.

Dan Campbell's group is coming off of a dreadful 34-11 loss to Cincinnati last week at Ford Field in which the first year head coach called it a "beat-down".

It will be a reunion for quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, who were traded for one another in the off-season along with three draft picks going to Detroit.

A dreaded reunion for Lions against the Rams

Through six weeks, the Rams are the beneficiary of that trade, starting the season 5-1 overall.

Not only that but Matthew Stafford is setting the NFL on fire thus far in Los Angeles, leading the league in quarterback rating (75.0). For context, Jared Goff's quarterback rating of 32.9 ranks him No. 31 in the NFL.

Stafford is also etching him name in NFL record books so far this season as his 16 touchdowns are the most through six games for any quarterback with a new team in NFL history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Lions offense ranks No. 27 in the NFL in points per game (18.2) while the Rams are fifth (28.9).

Injuries also continue to plague the Lions on both sides of the ball as the team enters Los Angeles as a current 16-point underdog, which could fluctuate leading up to kickoff.

The Lions and Rams game can be seen live on FOX 17 at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.