Lions embarrassed by Eagles, off to first 0-8 start since 2008

DETROIT, Mich. — Well there were some good Halloween costumes in the crowd today at Ford Field but it was the ones made up on the fly to describe this brutal performance from the Lions that really stole the show.

Detroit would be embarrassed in every aspect of the game, falling 44-6 in a game the team was never in.

"That's on me, man," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game, "you don't play that bad unless your head coach didn't have you ready to go and I did not, that's very evident. I think we all know that."

Quarterback Jared Goff has continued to struggle in year one in Detroit.

"It's one of the toughest games I've been a part of, a tough pill to swallow, man," Goff added, "it wasn't good in any phase."

The Lions were only a three point underdog at home on Sunday, which led to optimism that this would be the day that they'd pick up win number one of the season.

Still in the first half, down 17-0, all hope went out the window.

"I just think back to when I was a part of a loser or even some of the best I've been around, it should make you burn to where it makes you go that much harder, is what it should do," Campbell added after the game.

Despite that growing frustration from fans towards quarterback Jared Goff, who was booed several times again on Sunday, Campbell would not point the finger.

"I don't look at him and go, oh he's the problem, I just don't see it, I do see this, offensively we are very anemic," Campbell said sternly, "so if you were going to ask me where are you going to look this week, that's where I'm looking, I'll look at that [offense] three times before I look anywhere else."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit.

Goff says he understands the frustration from the fans and those in the city.

"My job is to do my job on every play and every day. I need to be the best leader I can be, be the best teammate I can be, the best person I can be, the best player I can be and at a lot of time I will bare the brunt of a lot of this, that's my job," Goff said.

The Lions go into a bye week with time to reflect on what has been the worst start since the team's winless 2008 season.

"Here's the good news, the good news is that we're at a bye and I have about a week now where I can really dive into this and just take it for what it is," Campbell said.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit.

With so much talk about what a win would mean to the players and coaches going into the bye week, the embarrassing loss is a major setback.

"We'll try to rest and recover but in the back of your mind is 0-8 and what can you improve on so you don't get to fully do that," added Goff, "but it's what we've done to ourselves."

Lions safety Tracy Walker III added that the players need to reflect on themselves going into a week off.

"We have to fix it right now because obviously it won't fix itself," Walker III said postgame, "or we'll be 0-17, so at the end of the day we need to go out and get better as a team."

After the bye week, the Lions will travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in week ten.