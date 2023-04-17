NFL veteran coaching kickers in West Michigan

ALLENDALE, Mich. — "I've always kind of known that there was never a presence of someone who could coach specialist," said Shayne Graham.

That's where NFL veteran kicker Shayne Graham enters the scene.

Shayne played in the pros for 15 years on a multitude of teams. He had a. 85% field goal percentage and is now training the next generation of elite kickers.

"I just felt like rather the limit myself to one team, I wanted to be able to effect more people and try to help more people," said Graham.

That's why he created Elite Winning Solutions. A company focused on private lessons and small camps specialized for punters and kickers.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to do something a little different and bring a little but more of the mindset to help with just not the technique and the skill but to be able to do it consistently based on your confidence and your ability to perform under pressure. How to handle failure when it happens and how to bounce back from it and be better. But I feel like a lot of the guys I've worked with felt like they walked away with a different experience," said Graham.

One of those guys drove up from Bowling Green to work with Shayne this weekend. Alan Anaya is a sophomore for the Falcons and wanted to hone in on his technique.

"It was a great weekend. I had a lot of improvements. Now I can see why he's a NFL veteran and one of the best in the business. His attention to detail is incredible. I got a lot of knowledge and I got better this weekend and I'm excited for these next couple of weeks," said Anaya.

Remi Monaghan Alan Anaya training with Elite Winning Solutions

Next weekend Shayne is hosting a camp for West Michigan high schoolers at East Kentwood. Kickers on Saturday and Punters on Sunday and spots still open to sign up.

"The more times I work with a player and I see that look on their face the something clicks, that's rewarding to me. And that's rewarding to know that they feel like they got something out of this, that they didn't just waste their money and go through the motions. And if that helps their confidence, that's really what I'm trying to do," said Graham.

If you're interested in joining Shayne's camp on April 22 & 23rd, or if you'd like information on a private lesson click here.