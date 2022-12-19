Watch Now
Newaygo High School prepares to welcome new football coach Ralph Munger

Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:18:06-05

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo High School is preparing to welcome Ralph Munger as its next varsity football coach.

Munger spent 28 years coaching at Rockford High School and even had the stadium named after him. He led Rockford to three state championships, two state runners-ups, and multiple conference district and regional championships.

Munger has spent the last two seasons working as an assistant coach at Mancelona in Antrim County.

Munger will be introduced as the new varsity football coach on Tuesday, pending approval by the Board of Education on December 19.

