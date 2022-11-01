New coach, new season for Grand Valley men's basketball

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley's men's basketball team has a new head coach this season and will face Michigan State on Tuesday in an exhibition game in East Lansing.

Last season the Lakers were 17-11 and lost in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament to Saginaw Valley. Now with Cornell Mann as their leader, the team has noticed a shift in the culture and energy with the team.

"Coach always uses the philosophy of the fist. So you can't win with an open hand and when he closes his fist tight we all have to be in as one rather than just being individual athletes and we have to play as a team. So that's what he really preaches and I think if we do that then we have a good shot to win," said senior guard and Paw Paw native Luke Toliver.

"It's more about them and I getting to know each other to build trust. I think so far, hats off to the student-athletes because they've done a great job and I think I've earned their trust and they certainly earned mine," said Cornell Mann.

GVSU vs MSU will tip off at 7pm on Tuesday, Nov. 1st at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.