Nelly Korda wins Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With a score of 25-under par over four days at Blythefield Country Club, Nelly Korda has won the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The 22-year-old Bradenton, Fla., resident took home her fifth career LPGA victory on Sunday.

Korda is the first player with multiple wins on the LPGA tour in the 2021 season, as she also won the 2021 Gainbridge Championship in late February.

Korda's 72-hole score sets the record for the best score ever recorded since the Classic's inception in 2014.

With the win, Korda earns $345,000 in prize money. She has earned $1.1 million this season and $4.8 million in her career on the LPGA.

All statistics are courtesy of Zachary Sepanik with the LPGA.

