Two quarterbacks and defense lead Ferris State to big win over Davenport

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — With starting quarterback Jared Bernhardt sidelined due to an apparent injury, Ferris State opted to start junior Mylik Mitchell in Saturday's GLIAC opener against Davenport.

There would be no score until 3:23 left in the opening half when Bulldogs running back Marvin Campbell scored from three yards out to give Ferris a 7–0 lead.

Tony Annese would continue to use two quarterbacks, which has been the norm for the past few seasons with Evan Cummins coming in sparingly throughout games.

On Saturday, Cummins would take about 50 percent of the snaps with Mitchell.

Just before the half, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson caught a ten-yard pass from Evan Cummins to extend the lead to 14–0 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs would extend the lead as Cummins connected with Brandon Childress for a 28-yard score making it 21–0 after three quarters.

Hunt-Thompson would score on a 25-yard reverse in the fourth quarter before Mylik Mitchell connected with Jeremy Burrell on a 15-yard passing touchdown to make it 35–0.

Jermaine Roemer would pad the lead with 5:14 left with a 17-yard field goal to help the Bulldogs to a 38–0 win in the conference opener.

"It means a lot, man," Mitchell said after the game. "We practiced hard all week, so to come out here and get the win, especially after last week, which was a little rougher in overtime."

Mitchell would throw for 194 yards and a touchdown while Cummins would add two passing scores with 138 yards through the air.

"It's great; I think the whole team came out here and played awesome," Cummins said after the win. "Our defense held them to zero, so as long as we score, we can win those games," he joked.

The Bulldogs will take on Northwood next week.

