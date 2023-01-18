Trent Figg excited for challenge of starting the Calvin football program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trent Figg was announced as the first Calvin University football coach on January 6th. On Wednesday he was officially introduced as the school's head coach.

Figg has coached at all three levels of the NCAA, most recently as an analyst at the University of Oregon, and is aware of the challenges of starting up a program and ready to take it on.

"This is such a unique opportunity and it is really exciting," Figg said, "but there are some major differences (to taking over an already existing program). Typically you go from a press conference to a team meeting. I am not walking into a team meeting. We have zero kids on our roster, we own zero footballs."

The team will begin play in the fall of 2024, but plans to add enough players to begin practice this fall.

National signing day is two weeks away, and Figg is hoping to begin constructing the roster as soon as he can.

"As we truly build this thing from the ground floor, it is exciting because we get to hand-select every single kid that comes in this program, every single staff member," Figg said. "We get to do it on our timeline, so we got to be quick, but not in a hurry. But we can be really calculated and smart with the kids that we bring into this program."

The school is also planning to build an on-campus stadium, that is expected to be ready for the 2025 season. Where they will play in the inaugural year is still to be determined.