Toughness leads Ferris State back to the national semifinals

Toughness leads Ferris State back to semis

When Ferris State went undefeated on its way to a National Championship in 2021, the Bulldogs won big.

This season, their back in the National Semifinals for the fourth straight season, but it has taken some hard fought wins to get to this point.

"When it gets down to it in those final drives and you have to make a play, our guys just seem to do it," Ferris State senior offensive tackle Adam Sieler said. "There is no give up in our guys, there is no quit, just you got to get that extra yard we seem to do it every time. I don't know how to describe it, it's definitely our standard."

The Bulldogs are coming off a 24-21 win at unbeaten and top ranked Grand Valley State.

The week prior, Ferris State also beat Pittsburgh State by three, 17-14.

"Ferris State always plays like they are tough, always." Head coach Tony Annese said. "It's one of those things where there is a prize at the end and we are just constantly locked in at chasing that prize. They are just gritty, they are hard workers and they just want to be the best all the time."

Last season Ferris played only two games all season that were decided by fewer than 20 points and won all their playoff games by at least 21.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick at noon.