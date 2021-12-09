Total team effort leads GVSU soccer back to final four

(FOX 17) — The Grand Valley State women's soccer is back in the NCAA Division II national semifinals where it will play Lenoir-Rhyne in Colorado Springs on Thursday at 1 p.m..

The Lakers (22-1-2) won the National Championship the last time there was a tournament in 2019.

This year the team has a new head coach in Jim Conlon who was hired just before the season started after Jeff Holser took the job at Michigan State.

"I think when the transition is quick like this you have to lean on the people that have been here," Conlon said. "Our players have been great, I've brought in some new ideas to hopefully enhance what we're doing within the program, but I think the combination of the investment of senior leadership along with the coaching staff having the humility to listen to new ideas really blended I think the best of two different worlds to get the success we're having this fall."

The winner of Thursday's first semifinal will advance to the National Championship game on Saturday to play the winner of Dallas Baptist vs. Saint Rose.