Top spot in the MIAA on the line Wednesday when Hope women host Calvin

Hope, Calvin set to square off for 1st place

The Hope women's basketball team will host Calvin University on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Fieldhouse with first place in the MIAA on the line.

"It is hard to add to the Calvin rivalry, I'll be honest with you," 27th year Hope women's basketball coach Brian Morehouse said. "I often say that it wouldn't matter what the records are, it wouldn't matter what is on the line, but I think it's a little bit different right now with first place being on the line and things like that. It is a great opportunity for us, I think it is a great opportunity for Calvin to play in the biggest game in the United States tomorrow."

The Flying Dutch beat the Knights 62-56 at Van Noord Arena back on November 30th.

"It's a big game, Calvin is a big rivalry, we just want to compete," Hope senior guard/forward Claire Baguley. "But every game is like a championship game so we'll treat that as such and hopefully go out there and execute."

Each team will have three regular season games remaining after Wednesday night's game.