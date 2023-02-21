Top line leads Broncos goal-scoring barrage

Meet the highest scoring line in America.

Jason Polin, Max Sasson and Ryan McAllister.

Together, they have led Western Michigan to more goals scored than any other team in college hockey through 32 games.

"Jason Polin is basically a professional hockey player on the right side," Ferschweiler said.

"It started right from training camp," Polin said.

"Max Sasson's got a great combination in the middle of some of that compete and veteran status along with the ability to make a play," Ferschweriler added. "Ryan can just make plays with those other two."

"Right away we've been together and I think it just fit," McAllister said.

With Polin and Sasson coming back from last season's team that reached the regional final, it only seemed right to add a freshman, McAllister, that had 139 points in juniors to their line.

"Fersch put him on our line in training camp and from there we just gelled right away," Polin said. "Great guys off the ice, we get along really well and then it just kind of translates on the ice."

"It felt like to me it was a perfect fit." Ferschweiler added.

Polin leads the nation in goals scored with 26.

He has five hat tricks this season including both games of the Great Lakes Invitational.

"It's a great feeling to be leading," Polin said. "I just want to do everything I can to help the team win and if I'm getting opportunities to score goals then I'm going to try to bear down and produce on the opportunities."

"That guy can score," McAllister said about Polin. "You get that guy the puck anywhere in the offensive zone and he's a threat, he's a special goal scorer."

McAllister leads the Broncos with 41 points. Not bad for a freshman.

"I think the first five games were tough," McAllister said about transitioning from juniors. "Just the speed and the size of the guys, but Jason Polin and Max made it really easy on me to make the adjustment and I think I am full stride now."

The trio are top three in points on the team, with McAllister and Polin currently sixth and seventh in the nation.

"It's a lot, I don't know if would say this much" Ferschweiler said about his tops line's production. "I knew Jason Polin is a superstar of a player on both ends of the ice, he's one of the best in college hockey, there is no doubt about it. Max Sasson was coming on last year, and then you never say a freshman is going to get 41 points, it would be crazy to think that, but we knew he was smart, we knew he had great hands, we knew he could make some plays."

"I don't know if any of us imagined we'd have the amount of points that we do, but I think our team right now is playing at a super high level and we are just happy to just contribute every night as a line."