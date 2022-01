Posted at 10:59 PM, Jan 17, 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope women's basketball team ran their winning streak to 60 games on Monday with a 96-31 win over visiting Olivet. The Flying Dutch forced 47 turnovers which included a Devos Fieldhouse record 31 steals. Savannah Feenstra led Hope with 13 points, Olivia Voskuil added 11.

