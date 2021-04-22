Spartans focused on "efficiency, urgency, enthusiasm" for spring game

EAST LANSING, Mich — Second year Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is wrapping up his first spring season with the Spartans after everyone missed the extra practice in 2020.

Tucker has certain expectations for Saturday's spring game which will be more like a practice than an actual game.

"The focus is going to be on the efficiency, the attention to detail, the sense of Urgency with which we practice," Tucker said. "The enthusiasm, the high energy high effort, that is really how we go about our practices, it is going to be a chance for everyone to see the culture of our practices and emphasize how we really go to work."

There will be 6,000 fans let in to Spartan Stadium for Saturday's game which means a lot to the players.

"I kind of see it as something that is going to add fuel to my fire," junior running back Elijah Collins said. "Having people watching gives me a chance to put on a show for people so it makes it more of an exciting experience."

Michigan State was just 2-5 in the shortened 2020 season and hopes to show Saturday that it is on its way to significant improvement.

"The way that our coaches are bringing the attitude every single day there is no reason we can't do that," senior linebacker Noah Harvey said. "This whole spring ball has brought so much to our table being able to get in the film room and do things that we weren't able to do in the summer. We have talented players coming in, we are going to do everything we can and we are looking forward to the fall."

One plus for the Spartans to this point in the spring has been the ability for the majority of players to stay healthy and playing.

"It means a lot to be out on the field," Tucker said. "You can't make the club in the tub. You need to be out there getting work and getting better and that is how we have more competitive practices. The more guys that are available to practice and get out there and get better, the better football team we are going to have."

Saturday's spring game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and to air on the Big Ten Network.