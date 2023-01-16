Spartans come up one point short against No. 3 Purdue

Purdue 64, Michigan State 53

Zach Edey's bucket with 2.2 seconds to play was the difference as third ranked Purdue beat Michigan State 64-63 at the Breslin Center on Thursday afternoon.

The 7'4" Edey scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers.

The Spartans fell behind early, trailing 24-11 with six minutes to play in the first half, and could not overcome that slow start.

"We lost the game in the first minute," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "Ridiculous turnovers in the first five minutes, we looked like we were out of sorts, got behind, dug ourselves a hole. To the credit of my team, we out-rebounded the best rebounding team in the Big Ten, and maybe one of the best rebounding teams in the country. We outshot them, missed a couple of key free throws, a couple of tough calls. Don't take anything away from Purdue."

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 30 points, his highest total with the green and white since transferring from Northeastern.

"We played really hard, we fought, we just made some key mistakes and bad fouls down the stretch," Walker said. "Especially after we made shots, we came down and let them score right away. We didn't get those stops towards the end of the game that would have helped us win. But today we fought hard, we played with the number three team in the country, we thought we had it, but they came down and made a bigger shot."

Walker hit a shot to give Michigan State a 63-62 lead with 10 seconds left, before Edey scored the final bucket of the game.

The Spartans (4-3, 12-6) will host Rutgers on Thursday night at 6:30.