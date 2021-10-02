Rose Thompson returns from injury to help Hope volleyball beat Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trailing Calvin two sets to one in the fourth set of Saturday's MIAA showdown at VanNoord Arena, the Hope College volleyball team remained without senior leader and Unity Christian alum, Rose Thompson after an apparent leg injury.

Thompson went down early in the fourth set, being helped off of the court without putting pressure on her left leg.

The Dutch would try to weather the storm without her production.

However, at the end of the fourth set, after meeting with trainers for several minutes, Thompson returned and recorded the set-sealing block in the fourth set to give the Dutch a 25-23 win.

Thompson's family was stuck between tears, joy, and excitement after tying the match at two.

In the decisive fifth set, Hope would take it, 15-12 to improve to 15-1 overall on the season and remaining unbeaten in MIAA play.