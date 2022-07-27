Quarterback job up for grabs again this fall at Michigan

Who will be Michigan's quarterback in 2022?

Quarterback Cade McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten championship and spot in the College Football playoff last season, but Tuesday at Big Ten media days, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said he will compete for the job with JJ McCarthy this again this fall.

"The best player is going to play," Harbaugh said. "We're going to know who the best player is by who plays the best."

In the 2021, season McNamara threw for 15 touchdowns and 2,576 passing yards. McCarthy played in 11 of the 14 games throwing for five scores and 516 yards playing much fewer snaps.

"I have always been in competition with the exception of my red-shirt freshman year every single year that I've been at Michigan," McNamara said. "That's not really something that's foreign to me at this point."

"They're both really good," Harbaugh added. "Number one is how many times can they go in and lead the team down the field for a touchdown? Or put points on the board. That's the main criteria of which guy can do that. Cade did it over 50% of the time in games last year."

Michigan begins fall camp on August third with season opener a month later at home against Colorado State.