Peterson brothers square off in exhibition basketball game

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford brothers Mitchell and Michael Peterson have spent the last five seasons together at Ferris State, Mitchell as an honorary team member and Michael as forward.

This season both have new roles.

Mitchell, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has been promoted to volunteer assistant coach by Bulldogs head coach Andy Bronkema.

"Right now I am just right by coach Bronks the entire time shadowing him, seeing his process," Mitchell said. "I am going to be mostly looking at videos because I am good at seeing things that other people can't, so I've been told."

While Michael is a grad transfer at Michigan State.

"Just to see what kind of program Michigan State is all about," Michael said about why he transferred. "You can only really read and hear so much without experiencing it for yourself so it was a dream come true to come here."

Steve Peterson Peterson brothers



Wednesday when the Spartans host the Bulldogs in an exhibition game at the Breslin Center, it will be brother versus brother.

"I've really never had any competitive thing against him, physically," Michael said. "It will be cool, I wonder if I'm on the scouting report at all, which I am probably not a big part of it, but I'm sure they will put me on it just so I can't go too crazy at the end fo the game, so I am sure Mitch will have me pegged."

"I would say his passing and defense," Mitch said about Michael's strengths. "But he doesn't like contact so he probably won't drive and he's shoddy at the three point and that is all I want to say about him."

The family will not be picking sides for Wednesday's game.

"Both those programs mean so much to us," Steve Peterson, Mitchell and Michael's father, said. "What Ferris has done for Michael and Mitchell and what Michigan State now represents to Michael, it is going to be hard to pick a side because whatever happens that night it is just going to be an awesome event for our family. Talk about life long memories, it is going to be a really special night."

Steve Peterson Peterson brothers



Ferris State gave Michigan State a run for its money in an exhibition game back in 2017 falling 80-72.

Mitchell thinks his Bulldogs might make it a game again this time.

"I mean I'm honest about our chances," Mitchell said. "But I think we always have a chance with our coach and the players we have."

Ferris State and Michigan State are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday.