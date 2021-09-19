Watch
Muskegon's Cameron Martinez records pick six in Ohio State's win over Tulsa

Former Big Red has big day in Buckeyes' 41-20 win
Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State defensive back Cameron Martinez, top right, runs over Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, bottom, to score a touchdown after an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cameron Martinez has big day in Ohio State win
Posted at 9:14 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 21:14:42-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Muskegon Big Red Cameron Martinez had a big game on Saturday in his first defensive action as an Ohio State Buckeye.

The Redshirt-Freshman played some at both safety and cornerback in the game against Tulsa as he batted a pass in the second quarter that led to an interception by Ronnie Hickman.

In the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining, Martinez would intercept a Tulsa pass and go 61 yards for the touchdown.

Martinez won Mr. Football at Muskegon in his senior year back in 2019 and recorded just under 7,000 career rushing yards for the Big Reds.

