Miranda enjoying all-star season with Clippers

Muskegon Clippers infielder A.J Miranda has had a really nice summer batting .311 with five home runs and 18 runs batted in through 33 games.

Miranda represented Muskegon at the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star game.

"It was just about putting together quality at bats every single day and doing the little things right like really capitalizing a mistake pitch or working an at-bat to seven or eight pitches," Miranda said. "Those are all things that put your team in a pretty good position to succeed."

The Perry High School grad also was good at Adrian College in the spring where he led the Bulldogs in home runs (7) and runs batted in (39).