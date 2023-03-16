Michigan State seeks focus ahead of first round game in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Michigan State men's basketball team held a practice this morning at Nationwide Arena in preparation for Friday's first round game against USC.

Like many teams in college basketball this season, the Spartans have has their share of ups and downs.

FOX 17 Spartans prep for NCAA Tournament in Columbus

Head coach Tom Izzo would like to see his team be a little more dialed in for the NCAA Tournament.

"I just think that staying focused in for a couple hours of a game or the practices and everything is definitely what a lot of coaches are complaining about right now," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "I've just been disappointed that I think in Iowa, we lost a little focus at the end, against Ohio State, I thought they played awfully well, but we didn't play as good defensively."

The game at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow with be just the second game for Michigan State in 13 days after losing in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last week in Chicago.

"Definitely a new approaches and you're looking at as a new season," junior guard A.J. Hoggard said. "I'm putting the past behind this and moving forward, you know, taking it a game at a time. So just got a new mindset rolling around to the tournament time and we just want to go out there and get it done."

FOX 17 Spartans prep for NCAA Tournament in Columbus

No current Spartans player has made it out of the first weekend of this tournament, something they would love to change.

"I feel like you come here to get to a Final Four. That's kind of like the staple," senior guard Tyson Walker said. "So just making it out the first weekend is good, but you know, try and make a run. Coach has done it. And we just got to follow his lead."

FOX 17 Spartans prep for NCAA Tournament in Columbus

Izzo feels like one advantage his team has in this tournament is chemistry.

"I've said it since this summer, I like this team. I don't think it's the most talented team I've had, but I do think for the most part, it's been a pretty connected team."