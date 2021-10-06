Michigan, Michigan State remain on collision course after unbeaten starts

(WXMI) — There's a lot of buzz about the Michigan and Michigan State football programs right now across the state and rightfully so.

The Wolverines and Spartans are off to a historic combined start to the 2021 season, both going 5-0 for the first time since 2010.

Kirk Cousins and Denard Robinson were at quarterback for the Spartans and Wolverines, respectively, eleven years ago when the teams entered the week six meeting unbeaten.

It'd be the Spartans coming away with a 34-17 win at the Big House in 2010 against Rich Rodriguez's Wolverines.

This season, the Michigan State offense is averaging 38 points per game, just like they were eleven years ago through five games.

Now, head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans turn their focus to back-to-back road games at Rutgers and Indiana.

"We have a huge challenge this week," Tucker said at his weekly press conference, "Rutgers is a very good football team, they're very well coached and have outstanding players."

Meanwhile for Michigan, it's their fourth 5-0 start since that 2010 season as the Wolverines now prepare for a night game at Nebraska on Saturday.

"What we were facing last week [at Wisconsin] we're in the same situation," said Jim Harbaugh, "we're going against a really hungry team and a team that's hitting their stride."

The Wolverines and Spartans will be favored in every game until the October 30th meeting against one another in East Lansing.

It has potential to be the first meeting between the Wolverines and Spartans since 1964 where both teams are ranked in the top ten nationally.

"We haven't played our best football yet," Tucker added, "we believe our best football is ahead of us but there's a sense of urgency to do that."

Al Goldis/AP Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates Kenneth Walker III following an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 48-31. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Wolverines have impressed in the first five games of the season but it's been the togetherness that sticks out to Harbaugh.

"I can see it in their eyes, they're having fun playing football," Harbaugh added.