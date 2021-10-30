Michigan leads Michigan State, 23-14 at halftime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the first time since 1964, Michigan and Michigan State would square off each ranked in the top ten.

In front of a packed and ruckus Spartan Stadium, the Spartans would come out firing in the first few plays of the game, picking up a pair of first downs before an interception by Michigan's Brad Hawkins on a deep throw from Spartan quarterback, Payton Thorne.

Just three plays in to the ensuing Michigan drive, Cade McNamara would hit East Lansing high school alum Andrel Anthony for a 93-yard touchdown to give Michigan a 7-0 lead just under four minutes into the game.

Later, it was the Michigan defense making another big play as Daxton Hill deflected a Throne pass that was intercepted by defensive end Mike Morris to the Spartans 30-yard line after an added personal foul against the Spartans.

The Wolverines would cap the six play, 22-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal from senior kicker, Jake Moody to take a 10-0 lead with 1:18 left in the opening quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Michigan State would get on the board with a 27-yard touchdown run from runningback, Kenneth Walker III to cut the deficit, 10-7.

The Wolverines would put together a sustained drive after the Walker touchdown as McNamara went to work in the air, finding Hassan Haskins and Erick All for first downs.

However, the Michigan drive would stall after the Spartans stuffed a Hassan Haskins run on third-and-two at the Spartans' 20-yard line resulting in a 38-yard field goal from Moody to extend the lead to 13-7 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game averaging 142 yards per game, would continue to get loose on the next Spartan drive after runs 18 and nine yards.

On fourth-and-inches from the Michigan side of the 50-yard line, the Spartans would opt to go for it and Thorne would hit Jalen Nailor over the top for a first down and 40 yards into the Wolverines ten-yard line.

Walker III would get the next hand-off and barrel into the endzone for the eight-yard touchdown to give the Spartans a 14-13 lead with 7:16 left before the half.

The Wolverines would find success on offense yet again on the next drive as Cade McNamara found tight end Luke Schoonmaker for 13 yards on third-and-eight to extend the drive.

Senior runningback Hassan Haskins would also get loose on the drive for a 24-yard run into the redzone at Michigan State's 18-yard line.

Two plays later, Michigan freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy would come in the game and throw a 17-yard touchdown to Andrel Anthony yet again, who high pointed the ball and secured a miraculous catch in the endzone for his second touchdown grab of the first half.

Michigan would take a 20-14 lead with 3:45 left in the second quarter.

The Spartans would be forced to punt from inside their own five-yard line with 1:25 left in the half after David Ojabo came up with a sack on second down and the Michigan defense held.

After starting the drive inside his own 30-yard-line, Cade McNamara would guide the Wolverines down the field on the final drive of the first half to get within field goal range at the 17-yard line.

Moody would connect on his third field goal try of the opening half, this time from 35 yards to give the Wolverines a 23-14 lead at the break.

Through two quarters, quarterback Cade McNamara is 14-of-20 passing for 232 yards and one score while freshman receiver Andrel Anthony has caught four passes for 136 yards and the two touchdowns.

The Wolverines will get the ball to start the second half.

