Jalen Overway starts Calvin career with a bang

Jalen Overway starts college career strong

Jalen Overway has announced his presence to the college basketball world with authority.

The Freshman from Holland Christian is averaging 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds through 13 games this season.

"All my guys really trust me with the ball pass to me in the post a lot so that is really helpful," Overway said. "Coach has good schemes for me so that is nice as well.

Overway said that he didn't expect to play so well so quickly.

"Being a freshman I didn't expect to be at that point yet," Overway said. "I thought maybe a few years down the line but not right away."

Knights head coach Bill Sall says that Overway has worked hard to get to where he is.

"I think what has helped him the most is he really worked on his conditioning over the course of this past summer," Sall said. "He came in really ready to go and it has been nice to see him really develop. I think he's done amazing things and the great news is he has a lot of stuff he can improve upon."

Calvin (2-0, 10-3) will travel to rival Hope on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. tip.