Izzo is excited about returners, incoming class as he looks ahead to next season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State men's basketball team expects to have a lot of talent for the 2023-2024 season.

Tom Izzo excited about returners, incoming class

Guard Tyson Walker and forward Malik Hall announced they are coming back for one more season in East Lansing.

This means that everybody but Joey Hauser are returning and the Spartans are welcoming a top three recruiting class as well.

With only so many minutes to go around and a lot of good players, it might be tough to keep everyone happy.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo is up for the challenge.

"What I like is I do have some upperclassmen, I do have some talented freshman and it is going to be fun to blend them together," Izzo said Wednesday at his year-ending press conference. "Is it going to be a headache, as somebody said because somebody is upset? Let me tell you something, somebody is upset everyday. If they are starting, they didn't get enough minutes. f they didn't get enough minutes, they didn't get enough shots. If they didn't get enough shots, they didn't get enough makes. Somebody is upset everyday right now because you have so many people talking to these poor kids."

