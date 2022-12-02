'It makes for a great story' Dan Rohn says Ferris-Grand Valley rivalry is reaching new heights

Dan Rohn previews Ferris State GVSU

Ferris State and Grand Valley State will meet in a Division II playoff football game on Saturday, adding to their already storied rivalry.

"So many people are Ferris State or Grand Valley people in the Grand Rapids area," current Warren De La Salle head coach Dan Rohn said. "It makes for a great story, it makes for a great atmosphere for everyone."

Rohn played in the rivalry at Grand Valley State and more recently coached in it on staff for Tony Annese at Ferris State.

"Playing at Lubbers Stadium is special, it is one of the premiere Division II stadiums in the country," Rohn added. "When you can pack that place in December with probably two of the top teams in the country, two of the top programs in the country, it is a good opportunity for people to watch some really good football."

When they met in October, the Lakers came away with a 22-21 come-from-behind win.

"I think it's going to come down to little things," Rohn said. "In these games, fake punts, turnovers in crucial situations, bad penalties, those things are going to be crucial down the stretch and right now I think both of them are focused on eliminating those things so they can be in a position at the end of the game to win this."

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lubbers Stadium.