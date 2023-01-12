Isaac TeSlaa chooses Arkansas for next stop in football career

TeSlaa has eyes on playing in the NFL

Isaac TeSlaa drew some serious attention when he entered the transfer portal.

The Hillsdale wide receiver was the GMAC offensive player of the year in 2022 when he caught 68 passes for 1325 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The former Unity Christian quarterback has decided to play at Arkansas this fall.

"I just felt like anywhere I go that I can be God's light and he is going to be with me anywhere I go, and when I was down at Arkansas, it really felt like home," TeSlaa said. "A lot of great people down there, I love the staff, obviously the facilities are great, playing in the SEC is something every kid dreams of. It is the best conference in all of college football. The offer was too good to pass up, and I made up my mind and I told my parents and everything, and we couldn't be more excited."

TeSlaa had 14 offers from Power Five schools. He was surprised at just how many showed interest.

"It really was (a surprise) to be honest with you," TeSlaa said. "I knew there was going to be some interest from Division I schools, which I was excited about, but as the offers kept rolling in I was just super grateful. Wasn't expecting it, when the SEC schools start calling, it gets pretty crazy. I want to be a great receiver, I want to be an All-Conference receiver, and the goal someday is to make it to the NFL so I am going to work for that."

TeSlaa said he will head to Fayetteville later this week to prepare for the new semester that will start on Monday.