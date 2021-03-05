Hot-shooting Michigan beats Michigan State, wins Big Ten title

Michigan wins Big Ten title with victory over Michigan State

Michigan bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Illinois in a big way with 69-50 win over Michigan State Thursday at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines shot 50% from the field for the game.

Franz Wagner score a game-high 19 points for Michigan (14-2, 19-2), Hunter Dickenson added 14.

The wins gives the Wolverines the outright Big Ten regular season championship, its first since 2013-2014.

Michigan State (8-11, 14-11) was led by Aaron Henry who scored 14 points.

The regular season will wrap up Sunday when Michigan travels to East Lansing and the rivals meet again at 4:30 p.m..

