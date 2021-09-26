Hope notches blowout win in Purple Community game

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College football program held the traditional Purple Community game on Saturday afternoon at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium in Holland.

The Dutch players worse purple jerseys with names of a family member or friend who has battled cancer or another disease. Proceeds from the day went to help the Van Andel Institute and set up an internship for a Hope College student within Van Andel.

Hope would beat the University of Northwestern (Minnesota), 52-10 in the game, accumulating 532 total yards of offense and holding Northwestern to just 194 in the game.

Comstock Park native Chase Brown would throw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the win while junior running back Daniel Romano added 102 yards and a score on the ground.

Senior safety Brandon Showers would lead the Dutch defense with nine tackles. Trevor Sutton would also add an interception in the big win.

The Dutch improve to 3-1 on the season as MIAA play begins next week at home against Kalamazoo.