Hope holds off Calvin, wins rivalry series against the Knights

Calvin 5, Hope 0

Hope baseball dropped game two of a three games series on Friday afternoon against Calvin 5-0. The Dutch struggled on defense, having two infield errors in that loss. Calvin was led by Ian Doyle on the mound who threw seven innings and had six strikeouts. Rick Padilla helped out offensively with a two run home run in the 7th inning to help get the Knights the game one win.

Hope tops Calvin in Game 2, wins series

In the second game, Hope battled back, scoring three runs each in the third and sixth innings. Evan Maday, a senior from East Kentwood, scored the runs in the 6th with a three run home run to put the Dutch back on top. Calvin got it within one run in the top of the 8th but Hope held on for a 10-9 win against the Knights.

Hope still holds on to the number one spot in the MIAA with a 23-8 record. They're up three and a half games with three to play. Kalamazoo College could also play spoiler if the Hornets win the majority of their final eight games.