Hope football holds off Rose-Hulman for bounce back win

HOLLAND, Mich. — After a loss to Coe on the road last week, Peter Stuursma's group was hopeful to bounce back on Saturday night hosting Rose-Hulman in the final non-conference battle of 2021.

The Dutch would get off to a great start as Dan Romano would find the endzone from nine yards out to give them a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Kenyea Houston would plunge into the endzone from a yard out to extend the lead to 14-0 at the half.

Chris Gorski / FOX 17 Hope's Lucas Leak celebrates after a 23 yard touchdown reception from Chase Brown.

Comstock Park alum Chase Brown would find Lucas Leak for a 23 yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0 Dutch early in the third quarter before the Fightin' Engineers would find the endzone to cut it to 20-6.

Houston would score his second rushing touchdown of the game to extend the lead once again to 20 points.

Chris Gorski / FOX 17 Kenyea Houston flexes after a touchdown run in the second quarter.

Rose-Hulman would storm back, especially in the fourth quarter on a score in the final minute to cut it to 27-20 but the Dutch would take over after a penalty on the ensuing onside kick to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

"I think we played three quarters of the game pretty darn well," Stuursma said after the game, "I said to the guys afterwards that we let off the gas there a little bit. We made it interesting no question but I'm really proud of our guys who responded from last week. Last week was a tough one for us and I just appreciate our guys practicing hard all week, that's a fun way to put it all behind us."