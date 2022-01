Posted at 11:13 PM, Jan 08, 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope men's basketball team played its first MIAA game of the season on Saturday beating visiting Olivet 95-62. Tyler George led the Flying Dutchmen (1-0, 8-4) with 19 points.

