Hope, Calvin encourage supporters to Go Green for rivalry game to support Michigan State

Hope, Calvin encourage fans to Go Green

Hope and Calvin are asking fans and supporters to show support for the Michigan State community by wearing green to their men's basketball game on Wednesday

"Prayers are with Michigan State," Calvin men's basketball coach Bill Sall said. "In this tumultuous time you always think as a University what can we do and I think just to have Hope and Calvin say hey beyond the rivalry and being out there and playing and really making it about our schools, we'd like to just say hey we are still unified with Michigan State and our prayers and thoughts are with them as they go through this period of time."

Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m..