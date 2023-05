ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State softball team opened the Midwest Regional tournament with a 2-1 win over Missouri-St. Louis at home on Thursday.

GVSU tops UMSL in regional opener

The Lakers tied the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Morgan Wagner.

GV took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Morgan Spicer.

Hannah Beatus pitched a complete in the circle.

Grand Valley State (41-6) will face GLIAC foe Saginaw Valley State at 11 a.m. on Friday.