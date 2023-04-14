GVSU counting on Avery Moore to do more this fall

ALLENDALE, Mich. — GVSU quarterback Cade Peterson is sitting out spring practice which is giving backup Avery Moore a lot reps in the passing game.

GVSU looking for more from Avery Moore

"I feel really confident," Moore said. "That all comes with experience, reps, throwing the ball, and it's been nice. Nothing against Cade, but getting the reps and getting to through more feels good. Being able to just like I said, get the experience, get the reps."

Moore was used to run the football last season, but the Lakers are hoping he will be able to both run and throw as needed this fall.

"Obviously his role the last two years has been the short yardage," first-year Lakers head coach Scott Wooster said. "The goal line and be the running quarterback, be the extra hat in the run game. The focus was really to develop him as a complete quarterback. Now there's a guy that can throw and make all the throws. And run and beat you with both. So just coming in and making sure that it's not your identity. You're a quarterback and you came here to be great as a quarterback."

