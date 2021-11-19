GVSU carries momentum into playoff matchup with Lindenwood

GVSU sets sights on playoff win

The Grand Valley State (9-1) football team will host Lindenwood (9-2) in a first round game in the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday.

The winner of this game will advance to play at Ferris State next week, the Bulldogs are the top-seed in the region and have a bye this week.

The Lakers would love a chance to avenge their only loss of the season but know they must remained focused on this week's game first.

"You got to know that when you get in the playoffs every team is a quality opponent," GVSU sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson said. "Lindenwood, they are a great squad they have great players, great coaches and you can't look past that as hard as it can be sometimes knowing what's ahead so we're just taking it day-by-day, week-by-week as much as we can to be one of 16 next week."

Since losing to Ferris State back on October 16th, GVSU has won four straight games and has played some good football.

"I've seen improvement in our quarterback as it has gone," 12th year Lakers head coach Matt Mitchell said about Peterson. "That was a game (vs. Ferris State on October 16th) where turnovers were a problem for Grand Valley State and we have not turned the ball over in the last three games in route to being three and oh. I think we have a team that has a tremendous amount of confidence right now, confidence in each other, confidence in the coaching staff."

Saturday's kickoff at Lubbers Stadium is slated for 1 p.m..