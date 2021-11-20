Ground game helps Grand Valley to opening round win over Lindenwood

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Bryce Young-Walls and Tariq Reid would combine for 136 yards in Grand Valley's 20-3 win over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon at Lubbers Stadium.

The Lakers would run for 220 yards in the win and that would be needed after a second quarter injury to starting quarterback, Cade Peterson, who would not return.

Backup Cal Endicott would enter and completed five-of-eleven passes for 30 yards.

Grand Valley would also block two punts on special teams in the game as the defense held the Lions to just 22 yards rushing and 2-of-14 on third down conversions.

With the win, the Lakers advance to face GLIAC foe Ferris State at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids on Saturday, with a kickoff time yet to be announced.