Grazulis brothers square off Saturday as GVSU meets Ferris State

(FOX 17) — Vejas Grazulis took a long trip to get to Ferris State.

He started at Northern Michigan before heading to Muskegon Community College and ultimately ending up at in Big Rapids to play for the Bulldogs.

The journey has allowed the Marquette High School graduate to play against his younger brother by more than four years, Marius, who is a junior at Grand Valley State.

"I was really happy originally," Marius said about his older brother deciding to play at Ferris. "Honestly it is cool because I wanted to play against him and that was one of the most exciting things I could hear from him is I am going to Ferris, see you when we play and it has been a lot of fun."

"It is always in the back of my mind," Vejas said. "The brother rivalry is always going to be there, but then it was really cool to just get the opportunity to come here and then also, on top of that be able to play against him."

When the Lakers hosted the Bulldogs back in January it marked the first time that the brothers had played against each other in organized basketball game.

Marius had the better numbers, two points and four rebounds compared to two points and two rebounds for Vejas, but it was big brother who saw his team win.

"I'm a little bit more athletic than him in every way, shape, and form," Marius said. "So it is a little bit easier for me to get up, I would say."

"I expect to go at him and I want to play better than I did before," Vejas said. "So we will see how it goes.

Saturday's game in Big Rapids is scheduled to start at 3 p.m..