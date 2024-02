GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley men's and women's basketball both beat Ferris State. The Lakers came into the game the No. 2 team in the country they beat the No. 10 ranked Bulldogs 63-38.

Grand Valley's men's team avenged a loss to Ferris in Big Rapids with an 87-77 win.

WATCH: For full highlights from each game.

Ferris vs. Grand Valley women's basketball.

Grand Valley 63, Ferris 38

Ferris vs. Grand Valley men's basketball.