Former Spartan Ty Hallock breaks down Michigan-Michigan State game

Ty Hallock breaks down Michigan-Michigan State

Ty Hallock played at Michigan State from 1989 to 1992 and knows what it is like to play in the Michigan-Michigan State game.

"I think it is just a huge game for everybody," Hallock said. "I've got a sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and nephew that all went to Michigan, I almost went there, there is a lot of guys that get recruited by both sides but once you make that choice and decision, obviously you are on opposite sides of the fence for good, so it is something that is very special, it is unique and I think that for this particular year, I think this is what most fans in Michigan in total want which is both teams playing well, some good football."

Ty's son Tate is currently on the Michigan State, so he has followed this year's group very closely and has seen great improvement from a year ago when the Spartans were 2-5.

"I think Mel Tucker has made a big difference there, I think he and his staff have connected with the players," Hallock said. Obviously they have coached them up and brought them a lot further along than most people thought they would but don't kid yourself there is some young talent there that is being made more mature by the week and I think this is another week that is going to challenge them, but it is like any week in the Big Ten, you better show up."

Like most years this game will very likely come down to the ability to run the football and while both teams have found success on the ground, Michigan has been in the Big Ten at it so far this season.

"You look at that two-headed monster in (Blake) Corum and (Hassan) Haskins, they run the ball at will and Michigan State is going to have to get in the box and challenge McNamara to throw the ball and the defensive backs are going to have to answer the bell there," Hallock said. "I don't think there is any secret both teams are going to load up the box and try to stop the running gam, Kenneth Walker has done very well for Michigan State. Let's face it, you've got two top ten teams in the country that a year ago you had a team that looked like they were doing pretty good in Michigan and a team that wasn't doing pretty good in Michigan State and the game got upside down and completely not what everybody expected so whatever the records are, whatever the thought process is, schematics and everything else these kids are going to go out there and give it their all but they are doing it in a different scenario, rivalry scenario and I just think it should be one whale of a ballgame."

Michigan and Michigan State are slated for a noon kick on Saturday and the game can be seen on FOX 17.