Former Muskegon, Michigan standout Terrance Taylor previews Saturday's rivalry

(WXMI) — Former Muskegon high school standout Terrance Taylor knows a thing or two about the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry.

The 2005 graduate of Muskegon went on to play for Lloyd Carr at The University of Michigan and was second-team All Big Ten in 2007.

The annual game with the Spartans was something Taylor always looked forward to.

"I mean, it's Michigan and Michigan State, I really looked forward to that game especially," Taylor told FOX 17 on Monday, looking back, "with the [Paul Bunyan] trophy being involved, we used to say all the time when the trophy is there, you really don't notice it, it's not like we go down there and look at it or stare at it, but when it's gone, you definitely notice. As long as it's gone, you want it back."

TONY DING/ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan defensive tackle Terrance Taylor, center, celebrate with fans in the Michigan Stadium student section after a NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Sept. 6, 2008, in Ann Arbor. Michigan won 16-6. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Taylor's 3-1 career record against the Spartans is something he still looks back on, especially the loss in his senior season at the Big House, 35-21.

"It was tough," he recalled, "just losing at home. It was my senior year and I would have loved to go out, 4-0 against Michigan State, but unfortunately they got the last one. It definitely definitely not the way that you want to go as a senior and you know you don't want to lose a rivalry game. You don't want to be the team or the reason why that trophy is gone, it's not fun."

Terrance Taylor via Zoom

This Saturday, the unbeaten Wolverines and Spartans will square off in East Lansing, both ranked in the top ten at the time of the meeting for the first time since 1964.

"Yes, Michigan gets it done on Saturday, I've been paying it the past few weeks," Taylor laughed, "they're going to get it done. I think that Michigan State has a good team, but I think Michigan is in a mindset where they know that they have to perform, and they need this, they have this as a different mindset, I can just see it after game interviews and stuff like that."

TONY DING/AP Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) watches pressure from Michigan offensive lineman Rocko Khoury (63) and defensive tackle Terrance Taylor (67) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2008, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State won 35-21. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Defensively, Michigan will have a tough assignment of slowing down one of the nation's top runningbacks in Kenneth Walker III, combined with the speed threats of Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed on the outside at receiver.

"You have to game plan around their strengths and the things that they're strong in," Taylor added on Michigan's defensive mindset.

Taylor says he's predicting a touchdown or ten point victory for the Wolverines on Saturday.

"There's no more hiding behind hype, it's time to play but I love that even though they're in on a top ten team and number six, you know, people are still questioning them, that keeps the team humble."

The game can be seen on FOX 17 at Noon on Saturday.