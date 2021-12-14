Ferris State not treating rematch with Valdosta State as a "revenge game"

(FOX 17) — The Ferris State football team is preparing for the division II national championship game this Saturday against Valdosta State.

The Blazers are a four-time national champion with the last coming in 2018 when they beat the Bulldogs in the championship game in McKinney, Texas.

The rematch should have very little to do with the game this time around according to Ferris State ninth-year head coach Tony Annese.

"People have hinted that this could be a revenge game," Annese said Tuesday. "No, they have a big ring on their finger already so we are not getting those rings back from them, they are going to be keeping those rings and they are going to be happy about that accomplishment. So, one, we are going to recognize the fact they won the ring, we didn't and there is no getting that back so we are playing for 2021. We are playing, obviously, a lot of different guys from Valdosta, a lot of different guys from Ferris State."

Valdosta State doesn't even have the same head coach as 2018.

Former Tiffin coach Gary Goff took over for Kerwin Bell who left for Western Carolina after the Blazers won it all in 2018.

Saturday's national championship game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and it will air on ESPNU.