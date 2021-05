CALEDONIA, Mich. — Davenport baseball coach Kevin Tidey is the GLIAC coach of the year as announced on the Wednesday.

Tidey has led the Panthers to a 26-14 record so far this year which includes a 19-9 GLIAC record and ten straight wins to finish the regular season.

DU won the school's first regular season conference title in school history this year.

In his tenth season as head coach, Tidey has led Davenport to 354 wins.

The Panthers start the GLIAC Tournament on Thursday as the top seed.