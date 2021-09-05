Watch
Davenport's season opener spoiled by Truman State

Panthers fail to convert fourth quarter opportunities
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Posted at 8:48 PM, Sep 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport football program had its season opener spoiled by a national power, Truman State out of Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

Roy Livingstone was a bright spot for Sparky McEwen's group in the 31-14 loss, catching two touchdown passes from DeOndre Ford.

The Panthers would trail by just seven midway through the fourth quarter but would be unable to capitalize before the Bulldogs added a late field goal and touchdown.

Davenport racked up just 24 rushing yards on the afternoon in the loss.

Next up will be Walsh on September 11 on the road in Canton, Ohio.

