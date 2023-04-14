CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Davenport football made a big step last fall when in qualified for the NCAA II playoffs.

Davenport shows swagger in spring game

Now the Panthers want more as they wrap up spring practice and look towards the fall.

The Panthers started last season 8-0 before losing to Grand Valley State and eventual national champion Ferris State twice to finish at 8-3.

"I think our hunger is bigger than ever," senior quarterback Jason Whittaker said. "I think as tough as those three games at the end of our season last year were, it definitely kept us hungry. So we really want this season to go better than last year and we are working hard."

In Thursday's spring game, Saginaw Valley State transfer Josh Fusco made an early impact making plays all over the field including an interception.

"We came out here, we've had a good spring ball all season so I wanted to come out here and motivate my guys and make sure we finish off strong," the former Zeeland East High School star said. "Coming out making those first three plays, I feel like it uplifted the tempo and it got things going and rolling for the spring game."

The offense beat the defense by a score of 31-21.